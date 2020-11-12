Signaturefd LLC Has $137,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

