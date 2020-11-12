Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

