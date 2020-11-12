Signaturefd LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

