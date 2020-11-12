Signaturefd LLC Has $127,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

