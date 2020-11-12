Signaturefd LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

