Signaturefd LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 479,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

