Signaturefd LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Masimo by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

