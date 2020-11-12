Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

