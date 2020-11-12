Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Bank of America raised their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

