Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.22.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

