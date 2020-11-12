Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $15,219,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $19,040,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

