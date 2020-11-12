Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,325 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 10.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 29.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

