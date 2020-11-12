Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

MAS opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

