Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $260,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,457 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

