Sigma Planning Corp Invests $727,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $129.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

