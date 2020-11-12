Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1,019.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia by 446.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 178.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 46.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

