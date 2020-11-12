Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

