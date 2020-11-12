Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) PT Raised to C$3.50

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

SMT opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $472.12 million and a PE ratio of 103.57.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

