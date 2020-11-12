Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.33 ($49.80).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

