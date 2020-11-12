ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.68. Approximately 840,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 453,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $3,402,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,285,940. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.