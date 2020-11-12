Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.35 at TD Securities

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sherritt International Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Maryse Belanger acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

