Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Shares of VII opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

