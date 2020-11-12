Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VII. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Shares of VII opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.