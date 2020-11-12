Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.23.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Shares of VII stock opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.