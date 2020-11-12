Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.23.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.05.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

