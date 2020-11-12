Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.38. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 8,634 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

