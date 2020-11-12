SelectQuote, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 17th (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote’s (NYSE:SLQT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. SelectQuote had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,623,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

