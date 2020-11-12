Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.72.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

