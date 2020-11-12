Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

