Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 93.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 190.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 143,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 214.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

NYSE MSCI opened at $397.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.49. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

