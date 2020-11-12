Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 99 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

NYSE:TT opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.