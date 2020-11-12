Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 874 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

