Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 594 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Corteva stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

