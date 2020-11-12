Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 498 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 148,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

