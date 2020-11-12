Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 422 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

