Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 126.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,181.83 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,157.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,146.12. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

