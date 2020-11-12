Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 269 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold 480,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,074,174 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

