Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 152 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

LEN stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.