Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,244 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

