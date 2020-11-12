Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 105 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

MTD opened at $1,134.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,028.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.