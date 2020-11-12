Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 607.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

