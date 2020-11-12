Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $190.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

