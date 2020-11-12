Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

