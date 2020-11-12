Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 157,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 34.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

