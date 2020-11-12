Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 347,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 107,209 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

