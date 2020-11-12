Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.