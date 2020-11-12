Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.75 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after acquiring an additional 561,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

CDNS opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

