Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 389,832 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 252.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 391,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 280,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 309.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 258,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

