Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.53 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

