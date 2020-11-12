Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

ADM opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

