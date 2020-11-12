Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

